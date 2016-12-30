Representatives for rap pioneers Run-DMC are suing bosses at Walmart and Amazon over an alleged trademark infringement.
The hip-hop stars' handlers claim bosses at the companies have used their iconic logo on products without permission.
The Run-DMC brand officials have filed a lawsuit accusing the retailers of advertising, selling, manufacturing, promoting and distributing products with the logo, which has led fans to believe the band endorses the merchandise, including hats, T-shirts, and wallets.
They are asking for $50 million (£40.7 million) in damages, reports TMZ.com.
