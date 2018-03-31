Run-D.M.C. won't release anymore albums.

The legendary hip-hop duo - comprised of Joseph 'Run' Simmons and Darryl 'D.M.C.' McDaniels - don't feel its necessary to add tunes to their back catalogue as they are able to live off their huge hits, including 1986 Aerosmith collaboration 'Walk This Way' and 'It's Tricky' from their seminal LP 'Raising Hell'.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Joseph 'Rev Run' Simmons said: ''People want to see the hits and when I come to town I bring what I know they want to hear.

''Our legacy lies within the catalogue.''

Asked if there is any desire to release any new songs, he replied: ''No. I don't need to. I have the arsenal of 'Walk This Way', 'My Adidas', 'It's Like That'.

''It's pretty solid. I don't need to try to make something else.

''I don't see myself making a Run-D.M.C. album.''

As for who is carrying on their torch in the hip-hip world, Rev says power couple Jay-Z and Beyonce, who recently announced a second 'On The Run II World Tour'.

He said: ''Jay-Z is really doing good.

''I am loving that he put out this '4:44' album and it was very age-appropriate for him, talking about stuff that is going on in his life now.

''But he's one to watch and then the 'On The Run II' tour with his wife Beyonce, so it's very exciting watching someone who has matured and at the place Jay-Z is at, still playing huge places and making an impact and still have people pay attention to what he is rapping about.''

Run-D.M.C. split in 2002, following the murder of third member Jam Master Jay - real name Jason William Mizell - but the pair reunited at Jay-Z's Made In America Festival in September 2012, and have made select performances ever since.

Run-D.M.C. will return to the UK this summer where they'll perform at London's Hammersmith Eventim Apollo on July 5 and at NASS Festival in South West England on July 6.

Tickets are on sale now from www.nassfestival.com