Piers Aggett says Rudimental argue over the ''creative direction'' of their music.

The 32-year-old producer admitted he and his band members - childhood friends Amir Amor, Kesi Dryden and Leon 'Locksmith' Rolle - are all close friends, but it doesn't stop them clashing over their songs.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''The finishing of the music, you know, you definitely have some arguments there and some disputes over kicked drums and the direction of the song. That happens naturally in any creative team and you end up, you know, arguing with your label, arguing with your management, you know, in a kind of healthy environment, in a healthy creative environment.''

However, he insisted the drum and bass group all share each other's ''creative energy'', and the process of creating their chart-topping tunes is more of a collective.

He added: ''Yeah, I feel like writing music is more of a like exchange of creative energy really and it's not necessarily too focused on one person's ideology because we're in a band, you know, we have musicians coming in and out of the studio all of the time and jamming.

''It's a very organic process and a lot of it's all our friends, you know, like really close friends. It's never a chore to write music. ''

The 'Feel The Love' stars rose to fame in 2012 when the hit topped the UK chart, making it their first number one single, and Piers opened up on the importance of taking ''criticism'' on board.

He said: ''Being in the music industry, you have to take criticism and work out which criticism is good and which criticism is bad.''

Now, with three studio albums, the group have no intention to call it quits - instead, they plan to keep the creative juices flowing as they plan their next album.

He said: ''We're gonna be, well we'll be surfacing at various points. I mean, it's a little bit early for us to announce any festivals, to be honest I'm not even sure If that's in my diary, they're not actually in yet.

''But we are planning to be on the road, you know, do some touring and the main focus is writing music and making the new album, making new music and releasing music and having fun with it I think.''

Rudimental were speaking ahead of headlining the Battersea Park Fireworks Afterparty on Saturday November 2nd 2019 to celebrate the release of Huawei's new phone, nova 5T.

