Ruby Stewart was unhappy her breasts were digitally enhanced when she modelled lingerie.

The 31-year-old star - who is one half of the country duo The Sisterhood Band along with Alyssa Bonagura - was shocked by the alterations made to her figure in the editing process when she worked for prestigious brands like Ultimo and she was unhappy with the final images as they were not honest.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Ruby said: ''What bothered me about the Ultimo thing was that they enhanced my breasts. I was a teenage girl, I didn't have boobs like that. I still don't have boobs like that! And it's annoying, because it's the first thing that comes up if you Google me.

''That was a learning curve for me, to understand that in a contract I need creative control. Things like that I can navigate now, because they've already happened.''

Ruby is the daughter of music legend Sir Rod Stewart - one of eight children he has with five different women - and she started modelling from a young age, following in the footsteps of her 80s supermodel mother Kelly Emberg.

Ruby loved her time working as a full-time model but she admits the fashion industry does have a ''dark'' side which takes its toll on you.

She explained: ''The fashion industry is beautiful, but it's also very dark. I remember going to my first Alexander McQueen show and being blown away by his raw talent. But then I remember my first runway show, at about 16 or 17. People treat you like you're a doll, like you're dispensable.

''Modelling took me to Venice, Paris and Milan, and I lived in London for a few months, in a flat off Abbey Road.''