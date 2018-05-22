The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding guests have been selling their royal gift bags online.

The newlyweds invited 200 people from charities associated with them, 100 local schoolchildren and 610 Windsor residents to the grounds of Windsor Castle last Saturday (19.05.18) to watch them tie the knot, but it seems their kind gesture has used as a way to make money as 34 people who attended the spectacle have listed the goody bag they received from the couple on eBay.

The royal tote bag - which bears the initials ''HM'' as well as the date and venue of the wedding on the front - comes complete with an order of service booklet, a commemorative fridge magnet, a gold chocolate coin, a tub of ''handbag shortbread'', a postcard, a bottle of spring water and a 20 per cent off voucher for the Windsor Castle gift shop.

Some of the goodie bags were only listed on the popular buying and selling site on Monday (21.05.18) but they've already fetched up to £10,100 in bids.

Harry, 33, and Meghan's nuptials were watched by millions of people around the globe.

In the UK alone, 18 million people - a quarter of all Britons - tuned in on their televisions to see the 36-year-old American actress join the British royal family.

The happy couple have since released a statement via Kensington Palace to thank those who tuned in and attended the ceremony in Windsor to watch them become husband and wife.

The statement read: ''The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding.

''They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the UK, Commonwealth and around the world.''