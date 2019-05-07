The gospel choir that sang at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to perform a special lullaby dedicated to the royal baby.

The Kingdom Choir - who performed a rendition of Ben E. King's 'Stand By Me' in front of an estimated global TV audience of 1.9 billion people at the nuptials which were held at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May last year - have written a lullaby especially for Prince Harry and Meghan's newborn son.

Choir leader Karen Gibson explained that the new lullaby is specially written for a royal baby and believes the lyrics are ''powerful''.

Speaking to BBC News, she said: ''It's a royal baby so we touched on those words a little bit. But I think more than anything it's the blessing that we sing of the baby. 'May your dreams be high as the open sky, may your hope be filled as the ocean wide, as I sing you this lullaby.'

''To me those are powerful words and that's what we really wish and hope for the baby.''

On Tuesday (07.05.19), Karen tweeted on behalf of The Kingdom Choir expressing their joy at the royal baby's arrival.

She wrote: ''Congratulations to their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of their baby boy. Love from all of us in the choir. We are so happy for you. God bless. (sic)''

The group - who landed a Sony record deal as a result of the wedding and are now touring the UK - will perform the tribute on Tuesday night (07.05.19) at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester

To mark the royal couple's first anniversary, the Kingdom Choir will perform their much-loved hits at London's Royal Albert Hall on May 19.