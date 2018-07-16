The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released four official family photographs taken at their baby son Prince Louis' christening in London earlier this month.

The two-month-old royal was baptised by the Archbishop of Canterbury in a private ceremony at the Chapel Royal at St James' Palace on July 9 and, to mark the occasion, his parents have shared a series of intimate shots taken by photographer Matt Holyoak at Clarence House afterwards on the Kensington Palace Twitter account.

The first image shared on the social networking site was a big family photo featuring the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, their children, George, four, Charlotte, three, and Louis, William's brother Prince Harry and his new wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, Catherine's sister Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews, and both sets of Louis' grandparents.

The second was just of the royal family - including Harry, Meghan, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla - as William and Catherine's two elder children stole the show by flashing their beaming smiles at the camera, while Louis snoozed in his mother's arms.

The third photo was a beautiful moment of the new family of five - the first time they've been officially photographed together since Louis' birth - as Catherine, 36, clutched her baby boy in her arms while William placed a supportive arm around his wife and his children.

The fourth and final picture was a mother and son shot as the newborn gazed into the distance while Catherine smiled down at him.

Mr Holyoak said of the shoot: ''I was truly honoured at being asked to take the official photographs at the christening of Prince Louis, and to witness at first hand such a happy event. Everyone was so relaxed and in such good spirits, it was an absolute pleasure. I only hope I have captured some of that joy in my photographs.''

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip - Louis' great-grandparents - didn't attend the christening but it's been reported they posed for some photographs afterwards.