Four generations of the Royal Family have come together to make Christmas puddings.

Queen Elizabeth, 93, Prince Charles, 71, Prince William, 37 and Prince George, six, posed for heartwarming photos as they got into the festive spirit.

The Royal Family wrote on their official Instagram page: ''Four generations of The Royal Family have come together to support The Royal British Legion's 'Together at Christmas' initiative. The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George, joined forces to prepare special Royal British Legion Christmas puddings at Buckingham Palace this week. The Queen is Patron of The Royal British Legion and the puddings will become the centrepieces of next year's ''Together at Christmas'' get-togethers, hosted by the charity. The Queen and Their Royal Highnesses were joined by The Royal British Legion's care home chef Alex Cavaliere and four veterans - Colin Hughes, Liam Young, Lisa Evans and Barbara Hurman.''

It comes after it was revealed Queen Elizabeth is set to gift all of her staff a Tesco Christmas pudding. He is believed to have continued the tradition first started by her grandfather George V, but instead of coming from upmarket stores like Harrods and Fortum and Mason, this year, the 93-year-old royal is said to have opted to have her puds sourced from the high street supermarket chain.

According to reports in the Daily Mirror and Daily Express newspapers, staff will receive Tesco's Finest Matured Christmas Pudding, which costs just £6.

Although, those among her 1,500 staff who have worked at Buckingham Palace for a long time, will be given vouchers up to the price of £35.