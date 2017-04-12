Royal Blood have announced their second album 'How Did We Get So Dark?'

The rock duo - comprised of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher - took to Twitter on Tuesday (11.04.17) to share a video of the two of them painting a mural of what appears to be the album artwork. At the end of the video, the words ''How Did We Get So Dark'' can be seen on the screen, followed by the album's release date as it says ''June 16th''.

Beside the video, the pair wrote: ''How Did We Get So Dark? LP2 June 16th (sic)''

The record will mark the first since their self-titled debut venture in 2014, and could possibly be the first piece of new music to come from the duo since they performed a new track called 'Hook, Line and Sinker' at Reading Festival in the UK last year.

Last month, the pair took to Twitter to share a 48-second clip preview of an unnamed track alongside video footage from their time in the studio.

They captioned the clip: ''This is us then, where are you now? (sic)''

The 'Figure It Out' hitmakers also previously posted a 17-second video clip of 27-year-old frontman Mike getting tattooed with the year 2017 inked on his arm back in December, leading fans to predict they are to drop their eagerly-anticipated second record this year.

Alongside the teaser posted on their Facebook page, they simply wrote: ''2017.''

The 'Little Monster' rockers last gave an update on their next record in October 2015, when they revealed they'd built a mini recording studio inside their tour bus, whilst also admitting they won't release new music until it ''sounds amazing''.

Mike previously said: ''I built a studio in the back of our bus.

''It's very hard to write when everything keeps falling over because the driver's taken a massive corner. It was our writing den - we'd have Clint Eastwood movies playing with the volume down.''