Roxanne Hoyle has been named Clas Ohlson's Celebrity Mum of the Year 2019.

The mother-of-two - who is better known under her pseudonym of LadBaby Mum - has won this year's award in a landslide victory, beating Cheryl Tweedy, Holly Willoughby and the Duchess of Cambridge to the crown.

Speaking of her win, Roxanne said: ''I am so honoured and flattered to be chosen as Clas Ohlson's Celebrity Mum of the Year. Being up against the likes of Holly Willoughby and Kate Middleton is just crazy. I'm not really sure how I'm even in the same category as such superstars and Princesses but it's incredible to be recognised as a top mum. At the end of the day I'm just like every other mum in the country that's trying to do the best for their kids and give them the very best start in life. It isn't always easy when you're dealing with daily tantrums and supermarket meltdowns but there's nothing a Baby Shark dance can't fix! Winning Celebrity Mum of the Year is one of the proudest moments of my life, especially as I spend most of my days wearing PJ's, drinking re-heated coffee and baby wiping cottage pie off the wall! Thank you to everyone who voted.''

Speaking about the partnership, Briony Samuel, UK Media Manager at Clas Ohlson, added: ''The Clas Ohlson Celebrity Mum of the Year award is about commending the tough juggling act of balancing a career with all-important family time. We are so pleased to be crowning Roxanne the winner this year, as she's a great example of what it means to be a mum. She represents not just celebrity mums but mums across the nation who do a fantastic job of being a parent whilst dealing with the challenges of everyday life. Here at Clas Ohlson we have been helping families to simplify life for over 100 years and parenthood is at the heart of our brand. Clas Ohlson was founded in Sweden by a father and family values have been at the core of what we do ever since, providing products to help in the home. Our partnership with Celebrity Mum of the Year celebrates our values as a family brand and one which supports the dedicated efforts of parents across the nation. Roxanne is a very worthy winner, and we wish her and her family all the best.''