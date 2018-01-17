Rothwell had ''brilliant fun'' trying the Run Junkie pop-up in London on Tuesday (16.01.18).

The singer was joined by the likes of Rider, Giulia and a host of influencers to sample the new fitness craze at Lululemon Marylebone and she enjoyed the work-out session so much, she's planning to head back for at least one more session before her gig supporting Louise at Scala next Wednesday (24.01.18).

She said: ''I love trying new work-outs and this was brilliant fun, I feel like I got in some good exercise but it wasn't too tough. Hopefully I can make another class or two before my gig next week - I can definitely call myself a Run Junkie now.''

The pop-up will be at Lululemon Marylebone until January 28 and proceeds from the event are being donated to Bloodwise, a charity that funds research projects and clinical drugs trials across the UK, to find better, more effective treatments for patients with blood cancer.

An ambassador for the organisation, Luke - a helicopter pilot and blood cancer survivor - also attended the session and enjoyed getting stuck into the class.

He said: ''One of the things that really helped me throughout my recovery was running. During my time in hospital I needed a goal, my father signed up for the London Marathon and I decided I needed to do one as well. It turned out, unsurprisingly; it was going to take me longer than I wanted it too. I signed up and luckily received a place with Bloodwise for the 2017 London Marathon. The marathon gave me the chance to show that life is not all lost after being diagnosed, treated and coming out the other side of blood cancer... Since being in remission I've cycled across Europe from London to Italy, completed four triathlons of varying distances and run a marathon... So you can say I like exercise!''

Run Junkie takes the simplicity and effectiveness of running outside and brings it inside to create a fun, invigorating, inspiring - and effective - workout and uses as innovative, non-motorised running machine powered by the user, while wearable technology gives real-time feedback to the Run Junkie trainers, along with progress tracking via an app. And the trainers will send your performance data after each class direct to you - no flashing up on leader boards or any of that scary stuff.

For more information on Run Junkie visit www.run-junkie.com.