Ross Butler has joined the 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' sequel.

The 28-year-old actor - who plays Zach Dempsey in Netflix's '13 Reasons Why' and Reggie on 'Riverdale' - will join his real-life friend Noah Centineo in the follow-up film to the hugely popular romantic comedy that was released on the streaming service last year.

Ross will play Trevor Pike the best friend of Peter Kavinsky (Noah) and the film's producer Matt Kaplan thinks the pair's actual friendship will bring a ''natural chemistry'' to the two characters on screen.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Kaplan said: ''We're thrilled to announce that the endlessly charming Ross Butler has joined the cast of the To All the Boys sequel as Trevor Pike. His real-life friendship with Noah brings a natural chemistry and great rapport to the set and we can't wait for fans to see this friendship play out onscreen.''

The original film is based on the New York Times best-selling novel of the same name by Jenny Han, who also penned two sequels; 'P.S. I Still Love You' and 'Always and Forever'.

The movie follows Lara Jean Covey, portrayed by Lana Condor, whose non-existent love life spirals out of control when the long love letters she wrote to her crushes are revealed after mysteriously being mailed out.

Announcing the sequel last year in the style of a love letter, Netflix revealed: ''To All The Fans I've Loved Before, I miss you. I know it's only been a few months and I swear I wasn't trying to avoid you, I just didn't know how to answer your question without lying to you.

''The truth isn't always simple or straightforward - and as we all know too well, dating contracts have a way of quickly getting complicated. But, the letters are out ... it's true. A 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' sequel is coming to Netflix.''