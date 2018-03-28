Rosie Huntington-Whitley is glad she grew up in an age before social media.

The 30-year-old model - who has son Jack, nine months, with fiancé Jason Statham - admits that in her late teens and early 20s she was ''wild'' and so she wouldn't have wanted her lifestyle to be plastered all over apps like Instagram and Facebook.

The blonde beauty also cringes when she sees young girls posing.

She told the latest issue of Harper's Bazaar Arabia magazine: ''I'm really pleased I lived pre-all of this. I have my teenage years, my early twenties.

''I was wild and out there, I was doing my thing and there was no social media, there was no paparazzi.

''I had those years to be free.

''Everyone is taking pictures now and it's so funny for me to see a 10-year-old girl who knows how to pose ... I think it can be cringe-worthy.''

The 'Transformers: Dark of the Moon' star spoke about how important it is that children are brought up equally with the same values, no matter what their sex is.

She said: ''I think so much about raising boys and girls the same.

''I love the book by Chimamanda Ngozi, 'We Should All Be Feminists.'

''I saw her TED talk and it was very inspiring.

''It's about raising girls and boys with the same values; communication and respect.

''That's how I was brought up, it's how the people I love were brought up, and they are the values I hope to instil in my loved ones.

''You can't just wear one hat in life. Well, at least for me, anyway.

''I feel lucky to have gotten this far with my work and I'm still enjoying it.''

Rosie - who moved to London for her career when she was just 16, and relocated to New York two years later - says anyone who thinks you have to be a man to be ''tough'' is ''sexist''.

Asked her tips for aspiring models, she said: ''Not to compromise! This is your career. Unfortunately, when women are tough, they're deemed as difficult.

''When they have an opinion, they're deemed as being tricky to work with, or when they're strong and speaking firmly, they're a b***h, and I think that's really disappointing. I know men don't get that.

''Men are tough and it's like, 'Oh, we respect him as a businessman.'

''There's this sense that you can't be feminine and tough at the same time and I think that's incredibly sexist.''