Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin says the secret to ensuring you get a great cut is to always bring photos to the salon with you.

The beauty expert - who is responsible for taming the manes of the likes of Chrissy Teigen, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kim Kardashian West and the rest of her sisters - insists if you want a specific style that you have seen sported by a star, or even just a friend, then bring along images of what it is you want.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight Online, she revealed: ''Bring photos to your hair appointment! Photos make it easier to explain since words can mean different things to everyone. They will also help with discussing what haircut would look best during your consultation. Mane Addicts has tons of inspo pics for your next haircut.''

Jen - who founded OUAI Haircare - is now venturing out of the hair care world and has launched a range of luggage in a collaboration with CALPAK this week.

The star stylist is open to as many different projects as she can take on as she doesn't want to put limits on herself and she has teased she has lots more exciting ventures coming up.

She said: ''It's 2018, the idea that you should just be a 'hairstylist' is an old way of thinking. I'm into just solving problems and working with brands that can help bring a vision to life. There are some things I have in the works, so stay tuned for what's to come!''

Jen - who has 2.6 million followers on Instagram - has to travel constantly for her work and it was her own luggage problems that influenced what she wanted to achieve with her collection with CALPAK.

She said: ''I'm constantly travelling. I've spent hours waiting for baggage claims or dealing with different luggage issues. I've spent a fortune on fancy luggage and got to the point where the little things got me. Zippers on my expensive luggage were always breaking, I've had problems with wheels or the luggage getting dented - there was a lot of stuff I felt like I could work on.''