Rosanne Barr has reportedly agreed ''to forego any creative or financial involvement' in a spin-off from her sitcom.

The disgraced actress - who was fired for making a racist remark on social media about former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett - is said to be in negotiations with US network ABC over a project based on her own show, which was cancelled in the aftermath of her comments.

A source told PEOPLE magazine: ''The key has been how a show can be done where Roseanne neither participates nor profits.

''As of now, she has agreed, at least in theory, to forego any creative or financial involvement in the spinoff to help save the cast and crew jobs.''

The potential spin-off would focus on Sara Gilbert's character Darlene, and the report adds that talks have been making ''some important progress''.

If the 'Roseanne' spin-off was to be greenlit with the 65-year-old star's involvement, she would most likely have to waive her financial rights because the original series was credited as ''based upon a character created by Barr''.

An insider recently added to The Hollywood Reporter that she could still receive a one-time payment, or ''go-away money''.

Roseanne's original tweet saw her liken Valerie, a former aide of Barack Obama, to an ape and accused her of supporting the Muslim Brotherhood political party, and she insisted there was a reason behind her remarks.

She posted: ''Rod Serling wrote Planet of The Apes. It was about anti-semitism. That is what my tweet referred to-the anti semitism of the Iran deal. Low IQ ppl can think whatever they want.(sic)''

She has now claimed she's determined to make amends for the ''pain'' she has caused to Valerie and those who were offended by her comments.

She tweeted earlier this month: ''I'm making restitution for the pain I have caused.''

And in a now-deleted message, she previously wrote: ''Guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn't but...don't defend it please. ty. [sic]''