Rosa Salazar would definitely return for an 'Alita: Battle Angel' sequel.

In Robert Rodriguez's 2019 sci-fi blockbuster, the 34-year-old actress portrayed the titular heroine Alita, a cyborg who awakens in a new body with no memory and sets out to learn her past and her destiny.

Rosa would reprise her role '''til her last breath'' if she was asked to return for a follow-up film.

When asked in an interview with SlashFilm about returning to the character, she said: ''I would play Alita 'til my last breath.''

The film used CGI to create the cyborg warrior and Rosa explained that due to the nature of the technology, a second film wouldn't be subject to the usual time restraints.

She said: ''I would, and thanks to the performance capture technology, I probably could.''

The 'Bird Box' star hasn't heard any news about the possibility of another movie, but urged fans to continue showing the film support.

She said: ''Not yet, but buy those Blu-rays, on Amazon. But no, I haven't heard anything yet.''

Rosa's experience voicing Alita helped her get into character for her recent animated Amazon television series 'Undone' in which she portrays lead character, Alma.

She said: ''What I'm really excited about right now, in my own career, is this sort of new thing I've tapped into where I get to fully lose myself in a character because I'm animated.

''It's live-action but because the last few things I've been doing are animated, I'm able to completely leave this behind, my body behind and exist in this other dimension as a completely different creature.

''These characters, Alita and Alma, are almost their own people because they are in their own dimension.

''So I get to completely transform not with prosthetics, not necessarily with makeup or hair, wardrobe but through this other animation process.''