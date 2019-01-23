Roosmarijn de Kok applies a face cream made with her own blood every evening before bed.

The Victoria's Secret model admitted the product is a ''bit weird'' but she's found the custom-made beauty treatment has huge benefits for her skin.

Explaining her nightly routine to America's Harper's Bazaar's series 'Go To Bed With Me', Roosmarijn said: ''So first I like to use this cleanser [The Honey Mud $90], it's also a mask actually. It smells really good and it's made of honey mixed with clay. It's definitely a product I like to use every day. It's a cleanser that doesn't foam so you have to rub it in really well.

''I have this face cream that's a bit weird but Dr Barbara Sturm actually took my blood and mixed in in this face cream [Rich Face Cream $230], so it's personalised and it helps to rejuvenate the skin from the inside out with my own blood cells.''

The 24-year-old beauty also thinks using eye cream is ''really important'' because she thinks it helps plump her ''smile lines''.

She said: ''Something really important is eye cream because it gives you a brighter and refreshing look, and also something that I personally struggle with is my smile lines, so I always put eye cream on there as well, just to make them a little bit more plump.''

And Roosmarijn also shared a beauty use for her toothbrush.

She explained: ''Something else I like to do with my toothbrush is actually scrub my lips, it actually helps to absorb the product that I'm going to put on next better. I use this agave lip mask that's also a lip balm, I like it so much because it stays on for hours and hours and once you're sleeping it sinks in and you wake up the next day super hydrated.''

The 24-year-old blonde beauty also confessed that she burns sage every night if she's been around a lot of people because she ''never really knows their energy''.

She added: ''I sleep with three stones or sometimes I put them under my pillow, rose quartz, which is great for your heart chakra very healing, tourmaline, which is a grounding stone and selenite which helps you dream more vividly.

''I also at the end of the day, if I've been around a lot of people, you never really know their energy so I like to burn sage.''