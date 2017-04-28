Ronan and Storm Keating have revealed the name of their new baby.

The 40-year-old pop star and his 35-year-old wife welcomed their first child together earlier this week and Storm has now taken to Instagram to reveal that the tot is called Cooper.

Sharing a picture of her, Ronan and Cooper with his children - Jack, 18, Missy, 16, and Ali, 11, from his first marriage to Yvonne Connolly - Storm wrote: ''We've finally all agreed on a name. Introducing: Cooper Archer Uechtritz KEATING #CooperKeating (sic).''

Jack posted a picture of him and Cooper on his own page and wrote: ''welcome to the family bro (sic)'', while Missy added a picture of the four siblings together and captioned it ''Welcoming the newest Keating X (sic).''

Announcing the birth this week, Ronan shared a picture of Storm and Cooper on Instagram and wrote: ''Incredibly excited to announce the arrival. We're all bursting with love for the newest little member of our family! Feeling very blessed to be daddy to this little man and the luckiest man in the world to be husband to such a strong, loving and warm-hearted woman and add to my beautiful family #KeatingClan @stormykeating @jackkeating_ @missyykeating @_alikeating #BabyKeating (sic).''

Speaking previously, Ronan gushed about how he thinks his wife is perfectly suited to the challenges of motherhood.

He said:''I have got a hell of a woman and I am excited to see her as a mum. Please God it all goes well.''

The Irish musician said the blonde beauty would be an ''incredible'' mother, saying she has all of the necessary attributes.

He added: ''She's a real Earth Mother. She's a very grounded woman, she's excited about being a mother and she has that natural ability and connection.

''I'm very excited to see her in that situation. We're over the moon, we cannot wait.''