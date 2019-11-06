Ron Perlman has filed for divorce from his wife Opal Stone Perlman after 38 years of marriage.
Ron Pearlman has filed for divorce after 38 years of marriage.
The 'Sons of Anarchy' actor submitted paperwork in Los Angeles on Tuesday (05.11.19) asking to legally end his union with Opal Stone Perlman, who he wed in 1981, citing irreconcilable differences in the petition.
According to TMZ, the 69-year-old actor listed the date of separation as May 10 this year - just five days before he sparked speculation his marriage was in trouble after he was pictured kissing Allison Dunbar, who has appeared on his Crackle series 'StartUp'.
Child support isn't an issue as Ron and Opal's son and daughter are adults, and in the legal documents, the 'Hellboy' star confirmed he will pay spousal support to the jewellery designer if required to.
Ron hasn't shared a photo of Opal since April 2018, when he reposted a picture his daughter Blake had shared of her mother from 1987.
He captioned the Instagram post: ''Sumthin my daughter posted. Whudisit throwback Tuesday or sumthin? Repost from @blake_perlman using @RepostRegramApp - #parents . . . c1987 [heart emoji] (sic)''
Meanwhile, Ron recently revealed his one big ambition in acting is to land a role in a James Bond movie, no matter how insignificant the part would be.
Admitting he doesn't mind if he just makes a cameo appearance, he added: ''Who wouldn't want to say, 'I was in a Bond movie?' I don't care how big the role is.''
And though he has given his support to the upcoming 'Hellboy' reboot, he's still upset he didn't get to play the character for a third time.
He said: ''I did two 'Hellboy' movies, I invested a huge amount in playing the character.
''I spent a long, long time really poking and prodding the bear to get the third one made and I felt sure ... I felt like we had owed the fans closure and I just couldn't - there were too many people who were moving in too many other directions, that I just couldn't pull it off. If you ask me about it, it's kind of still an open wound.
''I wish everybody [on the reboot] well, but I prefer to leave it be.''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
