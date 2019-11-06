Ron Pearlman has filed for divorce after 38 years of marriage.

The 'Sons of Anarchy' actor submitted paperwork in Los Angeles on Tuesday (05.11.19) asking to legally end his union with Opal Stone Perlman, who he wed in 1981, citing irreconcilable differences in the petition.

According to TMZ, the 69-year-old actor listed the date of separation as May 10 this year - just five days before he sparked speculation his marriage was in trouble after he was pictured kissing Allison Dunbar, who has appeared on his Crackle series 'StartUp'.

Child support isn't an issue as Ron and Opal's son and daughter are adults, and in the legal documents, the 'Hellboy' star confirmed he will pay spousal support to the jewellery designer if required to.

Ron hasn't shared a photo of Opal since April 2018, when he reposted a picture his daughter Blake had shared of her mother from 1987.

He captioned the Instagram post: ''Sumthin my daughter posted. Whudisit throwback Tuesday or sumthin? Repost from @blake_perlman using @RepostRegramApp - #parents . . . c1987 [heart emoji] (sic)''

