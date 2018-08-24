Romee Strijd says the Victoria's Secret brand empowers women.

The 23-year-old Dutch supermodel is one of the brand's Angels and says that the lingerie giant encourages women to be body confident and stick together.

Speaking to Elle UK, Romee said: ''VS has always been about helping women be their best selves and we [the Angels] have become even more of a girl gang. We really support each other. When we get together, it's a force to be reckoned with.

When asked what femininity means to her, Romee replied: ''It's about a certain energy. I admire women who are down to earth and comfortable in their own individuality. To me, that's sexy.''

Earlier this month, fellow VS model and reality star Kendall Jenner, 22, admitted she had to take a break from her catwalk career and was ''on the verge of a mental breakdown''.

And Romee revealed how she keeps a healthy mind while holding down her job as a model.

She said: ''It's all down to the people around me. I surround myself with positivity and only work with brands who are supportive and encouraging.

''Laurens, my boyfriend, has always been on the journey with me. He's from my home country of Holland so he keeps me down to earth.''

Romee also encouraged women to get bra fittings regularly, admitting she was a different size than she thought when she was recently measured.

She said: ''I literally just had one! And I'm a different size than I thought. Women's bodies can change so much so it's important to get measured every 6 months. It's also fun to try on new styles. You might be surprised by what suits you.''