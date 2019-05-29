Victoria's Secret Angel Romee Strijd plans her ''vacation outfits'' by keeping photos of her different looks in a folder on her iPhone.

The 23-year-old Dutch supermodel has revealed that she takes a whole day to try on different garments and mix and match different items all whilst taking photos of her looks on her smartphone which she saves.

Romee can then reference the snaps when packing and when she has landed at her holiday destination so she can slip into her clothes with no fuss.

Speaking to Vogue Australia, she said: ''I love making outfits beforehand, so I take a day to try everything on, take a quick pic on my iPhone (and) put them all in a folder called vacation outfits. Saves you time.''

As well as flying for her vacations, Romee spends a lot of time on planes for her modelling career and she has learned just how important it is to keep her skin ''hydrated'' when she is flying because it's the most ''important step'' to maintaining her flawless complexion.

She said: [I survive a long-haul flight by applying] a super-rich cream, or even ... a hydrating mask [and] drinking a lot of water, hydration is the most important.

''[I use] SPF from EltaMd, lip balm from Sisley, Cactus [and Ginseng] Hydrating Mist from Kiehls and The Rich Cream [from] Augustinus Bader.''

Romee has to stay in the best possible shape for her work with lingerie giants Victoria's Secret and always packs resistance bands and a jump rope in her suitcase so she can continue exercising on her vacations.

She said: ''Do [exercise] outside, bring bands, and jump rope. Do 30 minutes a day before breakfast so you can enjoy your day after.''