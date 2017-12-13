Romee Strijd didn't realise Fashion Week was such a ''big deal''.

The 22-year-old model - who was scouted at 14 years old - graced the runway for major fashion houses including Louis Vuitton and Prada, but the star was not ''nervous'' about appearing in major catwalk shows because she had underestimated how major the events were.

Speaking to ElleUK.com, she said: ''The highlight of my career so far has to be my first fashion week

''When I look back, I didn't realise what a big deal it was. I did these shows [Louis Vuitton and Prada] and I wasn't nervous because I wasn't aware of what was going on. That was good for me. Once you start walking, you just focus on the end of the runway and everything else falls away.''

Romee has since graced the catwalk for lingerie giant Victoria's Secret, as well as Calvin Klein, Burberry and Balmain, and the one thing Romee strives to do when she is on the platform is to show her personality.

She said: ''I like showing my personality on the runway.

''So the Victoria's Secret show is great for that. And Balmain, because you're surrounded by powerful women [NataliaVodianova and Natasha Poly both walked in the SS18 show], and [Balmain creative director] Olivier Rousteing encourages you to do what you want. I like to be positive on the runway; it's nice to smile.''

Romee has revealed she enjoys working out because it comes ''naturally'' to her, and regardless of how busy her schedule is she will make sure to squeeze some exercise during the day.

She explained: ''Working out is something that comes naturally to me.

''If I have only 20 minutes, I do a few jump squats, some lunges, a bit of skipping, ab work, ankle weights, and then finish with a little stretch.

''I like to mix it up because I get bored easily.

''I don't enjoy cardio, but 25 minutes on the Stair-Master helps you get good bum muscles. I love a barre class, and Pilates is great to stretch it out.''