Roman Reigns' cancer is in remission.

The WWE superstar - who revealed four months ago that he was battling leukaemia - made an incredible return on 'Monday Night Raw' last night (25.02.19) as he announced he had overcome the disease for a second time and was officially back as part of the roster.

Speaking to an overjoyed crowd - who chanted ''welcome back'' and left Roman clearly emotional - he said: ''I said I was going to swing for the fences. We did better than that y'all. We didn't just swing for the fences man, we hit a home run.

''When I tell you this I'm so grateful, I'm so humbled and so honoured to announce this... the good news is, I'm in remission y'all. With that being said, the 'Big Dog' is back!''

Roman, 33, will appear on 'Good Morning America' on Tuesday (26.02.19) to chat about his announcement, which comes weeks after it was revealed he joined cousin Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on the set of 'Hobbs & Shaw' to film a cameo role in the 'Fast & Furious' spin-off.

In October, the former Universal Champion - whose real name is Leati Joseph Anoaʻi -gave up the title as he delivered a devastating speech on 'Raw' to reveal his sad news.

He said: ''I feel like I owe everyone an apology. For months, maybe even a whole year, I've come out here as Roman Reigns and said I'd come out here every week, that I'd be a fighting champion, that I was going to be consistent, that I was going to be a workhorse - but that's all lies.

''It's a lie because the reality is, my real name is Joe and I've been living with leukaemia for 11 years and unfortunately it's back.''

However, at the time he vowed he would make a return - and just four months later he proved true to his word.

At the time, he promised: ''Life's not always fair, it's not all peaches and cream. Sometimes life throws you a curve ball.

''And right now, the best thing for me is to go home, focus on my family and my health.

''But I want to make one thing clear - by no means is this a retirement speech. Because once I'm done whipping leukaemia's ass I'm coming back home.''