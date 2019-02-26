WWE superstar Roman Reigns confirmed live on 'Monday Night Raw' this week (25.02.19) that his cancer is in remission and he is back on the roster.
Roman Reigns' cancer is in remission.
The WWE superstar - who revealed four months ago that he was battling leukaemia - made an incredible return on 'Monday Night Raw' last night (25.02.19) as he announced he had overcome the disease for a second time and was officially back as part of the roster.
Speaking to an overjoyed crowd - who chanted ''welcome back'' and left Roman clearly emotional - he said: ''I said I was going to swing for the fences. We did better than that y'all. We didn't just swing for the fences man, we hit a home run.
''When I tell you this I'm so grateful, I'm so humbled and so honoured to announce this... the good news is, I'm in remission y'all. With that being said, the 'Big Dog' is back!''
Roman, 33, will appear on 'Good Morning America' on Tuesday (26.02.19) to chat about his announcement, which comes weeks after it was revealed he joined cousin Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on the set of 'Hobbs & Shaw' to film a cameo role in the 'Fast & Furious' spin-off.
In October, the former Universal Champion - whose real name is Leati Joseph Anoaʻi -gave up the title as he delivered a devastating speech on 'Raw' to reveal his sad news.
He said: ''I feel like I owe everyone an apology. For months, maybe even a whole year, I've come out here as Roman Reigns and said I'd come out here every week, that I'd be a fighting champion, that I was going to be consistent, that I was going to be a workhorse - but that's all lies.
''It's a lie because the reality is, my real name is Joe and I've been living with leukaemia for 11 years and unfortunately it's back.''
However, at the time he vowed he would make a return - and just four months later he proved true to his word.
At the time, he promised: ''Life's not always fair, it's not all peaches and cream. Sometimes life throws you a curve ball.
''And right now, the best thing for me is to go home, focus on my family and my health.
''But I want to make one thing clear - by no means is this a retirement speech. Because once I'm done whipping leukaemia's ass I'm coming back home.''
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Fresh off the back of her stunning performance at the 2019 BRIT Awards, Jess Glynne unveils a brand new video for her song 'No One'.
As projects go, you'd have to say that the latest one from The Unthanks draws together three remarkable strands under one ambitious umbrella, 'Lines'.
John Legend explores some poignant issues within modern America in the video for his new song 'Preach' featuring a cameo from wife Chrissy Teigen.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.