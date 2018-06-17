Roman Kemp used to clean toilets for a living.

The Capital FM radio presenter - who is the son of Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp and wife Shirlie Holliman - has revealed his parents were keen for him to make his own way in life and not just live of his parents' success.

He said: ''My parents were very up on me and my sister earning our own whack.

''Sitting on your a**e wasn't a thing in our house . Even if I'd work odd jobs all week when I was trying to make it as a presenter, if my dad saw me sitting down he'd say, 'Get in the garden and film something. Email people! Use this time.'''

Revealing his bog standard job, the 25-year-old star told the Mirror Online: ''I used to clean toilets at the local gym. I never officially left that job, so technically I still work there. But it was to tide me over while I followed my dream. It served a purpose.''

Roman's mother used to encourage him to pursue his dream job as a presenter, and he worked alongside his photographer sister Harley Moon to make money for his train journeys into London to chase opportunities.

He recalled: ''My mum sat me down and asked what I wanted to do and I said I wanted to be a TV presenter. She said, 'Well, how are you going to do that?' I said I didn't know anyone in that industry.

''She said, 'Go out and find them then.' I worked with my sister on the side (photographer Harley Moon Kemp) to earn enough for the train fare to London and I went for it.

''A lot of people think I had a leg-up in the industry, but it was never like that. I whored myself out everywhere and the rest is history.''

Meanwhile, Roman recently revealed he wants to go into acting - but isn't keen to follow in his father's 'EastEnders' footsteps.

The blonde-haired hunk harbours dreams to make it big on the big and small screens at some point, but has ruled out appearing in Walford ''anytime soon'', unlike Martin, who played nightclub owner Steve Owen.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''I wouldn't do soaps. I would do acting 100 per cent, I love acting.

''I don't see myself on Albert Square anytime soon.''

Roman has set his sights on appearing in some ''creative projects'' rather than serial TV dramas.

He added: ''I like creative projects, not necessarily soaps.''