Roger Mathews has slammed ''unnecessary'' comments on social media about his co-parenting technique with Jenni ''JWoww'' Farley.

The 43-year-old businessman has daughter Meilani, four, and son Greyson, three, with his ex-girlfriend JWoww - whom he split from just six months ago - and has taken to social media to defend his former partner after she spent this weekend in Las Vegas with her new boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello.

Critics had hit out at JWoww for leaving Roger to look after their brood on Memorial Day (27.05.19), but he insists they both spend plenty of time with their children.

Posting a picture of himself with his brood, he wrote: ''Happy Memorial Day everyone. There seems to be an overflow of negative comments both toward me and toward Jenni on many of my posts still. I'm a big boy and a proud supporter of free speech, I can take it. Jenni also has tough skin and can take it however the comments as to who the better parent is, or who spends more time our children are unnecessary.

''I accept my responsibility in the divide I caused In the eyes of the public but I'll always post about my children and if we can move past the negativity certainly it wouldn't be to much to ask for everyone else too. We both love our children emphatically and always will. It takes far more effort and energy to be negative than it does to be positive. Enjoy this beautiful day.''

Roger's comments come after the 'Jersey Shore' star recently admitted she's already introduced her children to her new beau Zack despite them only dating for a few weeks, because he's actually known them for years as he's the brother of her best friend Erica.

Zack said: ''I've spent a lot of time with the kids. I've known Meilani for a few years. She's known me for a couple years, she is great with me. I love the kids. They're great.''

And 33-year-old JWoww added: ''Greyson calls him 'Baby,' so he's always like, 'Hi, Baby!' and Meilani's always known him as [my friend] Erica's brother, so that's how I wanted to keep it with the kids, so it's not an awkward transition. So, they've just always known him as one of our really close friends ... [ Meilani] honestly probably likes him more than me at this point, because he's cooler and will do a lot more. And I'm like, the mom yelling in the background. But it's fine. I'll let him have his moments.''