Roger Matthews insists he is not a ''monster''.

The 42-year-old businessman has spoken out against allegations made by his estranged wife Jenni 'JWoww' Farley, who claimed he had been abusive, teamed up with her ex-boyfriends to extort her and put their children, Meilani, four, and two-year-old Greyson, at risk, and insisted he is ''saddened'' by her claims.

He wrote on his website in a post titled 'A Message to Jenni': ''I am extremely saddened. Saddened, as I lay here next to both of our children that we could not have found a better way to handle our differences. You and your post have made me a monster.''

In a lengthy post of her own a few days ago, the 'Jersey Shore' star shared a video which seemed to show Roger pushing her over, and he's confirmed that it's him in the clip, but claimed it had been edited to remove his estranged wife's own ''violent behaviour''.

He added: ''I want to say right here, and right now that did not give me the right to push you, and for that I am sorry, and I apologised at the time too...

''I am not this monster you paint me to be. I repeat you have never once ever conveyed to anyone I was ever physical in any way to you. I'm confident you could find a few people now that will claim you did, but it would be because you asked them to lie for you.''

Roger went on to dismiss Jenni's other claims, including that he fed Greyson pizza despite being ''highly allergic'' to dairy and gluten, insisting the youngster doesn't have such dietary issues and maintained he wasn't part of an extortion attempt from a former partner, though he confirmed he had spoken to two of her exes, claiming they shared accounts of abusive behaviour from the 32-year-old star.

He claimed Jenni made her allegations against him after she rejected his request for equal custody of the children.

He wrote: ''That's when you decided to write your rant that you posted for the world to see and painted me as a monster and an abuser...

''You have never said I'm a bad father, not once. Until now. Until 2 days after we reject your proposed custody offer. Seems peculiar how now I'm this violent abuser after 8 years together where not one soul ever heard that before and I'm a bad father.

''I will never stop fighting for my children and I will not have my name tarnished by a habitual offender and abuser of both men and the legal system. I will not stand for it. I am ready for that war and have always put my full faith and trust in the truth.

''You are not the person you claim to be. You're a master manipulator who must be stopped. I worry for my kids in your care. I do. You need help.''