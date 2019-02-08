Roger Mathews is asking for primary physical custody and joint legal custody of his and Jenni 'JWoww' Farley's children - Meilani, four, and Greyson, two.
Roger Mathews wants primary physical custody of his and Jenni 'JWoww' Farley's children.
The 'Jersey Shore' star is locked in a bitter divorce battle with her estranged husband and he has now responded to her court filing to ask for primary physical custody and joint legal custody of their two children - Meilani, four, and Greyson, two.
In the documents, Roger is asking for a ''parenting time schedule that is in the children's best interest'' and has requested his ex pays him a ''reasonable'' amount for child support as well as other educational related costs. He is also asking for his alimony and attorney's fees to be paid.
His filing comes just a few days after JWoww shared footage of Roger allegedly attacking her.
She wrote in a statement: ''I have spent the last few months trying to protect our children from public humiliation, because as parents, WE ARE SUPPOSED TO PROTECT THEM. I wanted to handle this out of the spotlight because our silence is their greater good.
''Even when you tried to disgrace my name, make false accusations and even point-blank lie... I still remained silent as challenging as it was... why? Because, greater good. I can no longer sit idly by while you mistreat and malign me in such an egregious manner. You have presented yourself to the public as a praiseworthy father and a husband who has been suffering by my alleged actions and behaviour. Your postings are consumed with inaccuracies, false statements, self-serving comments, outright misrepresentations and blatant lies.''
And in a post a few days later, Roger proposed a ''truce'' between the pair.
He shared: ''You painted me as a woman beater. The facts are these. No one, man or woman, husband or wife has the right to put their hands on each other. I take responsibility for that night in question, and one other night that I can think of that, I pushed you. You edited out your actions and violent behaviour prior to me pushing you which I knew you would do.''
