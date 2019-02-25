Rodarte were ''so honoured'' to create Yalitza Aparicio's Oscars dress.

The 'Roma' star - who lost out on the Best Actress honour to 'The Favourite's Olivia Colman - walked the red carpet in a custom pale mint tulle asymmetric gown with flashes of polka dot silver and hidden embroidery and designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy admitted the process of working on the outfit was ''magical'' from start to finish.

The designers said: ''Making her dress was magical from the first sketch; the stars aligned on every detail.

''We are so honoured to make such a special dress for one of the most incredible women and most inspired performances that we have seen. 'Roma' is a true gift of a film and we are thrilled to celebrate Yalitza's brilliant performance in it.''

The 25-year-old former teacher's gown - which was inspired by a runway piece and took a month to personalise - was created with ''a lot of love''.

Her stylist, Sophie Lopez, told Vogue.com: ''We worked very closely with Kate and Laura Mulleavy to make a dress that really felt like Yalitza. A lot of love has gone into this dress.''

Sophie has created a number of looks for Yalitz during awards season, with the actress wearing gowns from the likes of Miu Miu, Prada and Alberta Ferretti and the stylist was keen to keep things as ''young and fresh'' as possible for her client.

She said: ''I work on the personality of the client. Their likes, their dislikes, what they feel amazing in - that's how we select the looks. It's always a collaborative experience.

''We're always drawn to the more youthful, playful, vibrant designs. She's only 25 years old, so we always bear that in mind, to keep it looking young and fresh.''