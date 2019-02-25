Rodarte were ''so honoured'' to create 'Roma' actress Yalitza Aparicio's Oscars dress.
Rodarte were ''so honoured'' to create Yalitza Aparicio's Oscars dress.
The 'Roma' star - who lost out on the Best Actress honour to 'The Favourite's Olivia Colman - walked the red carpet in a custom pale mint tulle asymmetric gown with flashes of polka dot silver and hidden embroidery and designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy admitted the process of working on the outfit was ''magical'' from start to finish.
The designers said: ''Making her dress was magical from the first sketch; the stars aligned on every detail.
''We are so honoured to make such a special dress for one of the most incredible women and most inspired performances that we have seen. 'Roma' is a true gift of a film and we are thrilled to celebrate Yalitza's brilliant performance in it.''
The 25-year-old former teacher's gown - which was inspired by a runway piece and took a month to personalise - was created with ''a lot of love''.
Her stylist, Sophie Lopez, told Vogue.com: ''We worked very closely with Kate and Laura Mulleavy to make a dress that really felt like Yalitza. A lot of love has gone into this dress.''
Sophie has created a number of looks for Yalitz during awards season, with the actress wearing gowns from the likes of Miu Miu, Prada and Alberta Ferretti and the stylist was keen to keep things as ''young and fresh'' as possible for her client.
She said: ''I work on the personality of the client. Their likes, their dislikes, what they feel amazing in - that's how we select the looks. It's always a collaborative experience.
''We're always drawn to the more youthful, playful, vibrant designs. She's only 25 years old, so we always bear that in mind, to keep it looking young and fresh.''
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Fresh off the back of her stunning performance at the 2019 BRIT Awards, Jess Glynne unveils a brand new video for her song 'No One'.
Having been gobsmacked by the winner of The 2019 Brits' Album of the Year and Best British Group award, Simon Wilkes delves into his disliking of The...
John Legend explores some poignant issues within modern America in the video for his new song 'Preach' featuring a cameo from wife Chrissy Teigen.
The eleven tracks that make up Feels' latest release combine a raw garage band authenticity with a self-assured swagger.
Robyn has dropped a video for her song 'Send To Robin Immediately' taken from last year's number one album 'Honey'.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.