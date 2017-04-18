Sir Rod Stewart is planning to reunite with the remaining members of The Faces at Isle of Wight Festival this June.

The 72-year-old rocker is to close the legendary music extravaganza on Sunday, June 11 at Seaclose Park in Newport, Isle of Wight, for what will be his only UK festival performance of 2017, and he has big plans to get his former bandmates, Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood and ex-drummer Kenney Jones, on stage with him.

The festival's organiser, John Giddings, told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I suspect Ronnie and co may come along.

''He will put on a bit of a show because it was on his buck list to play the Isle of Wight Festival. And he's got a song called 'Sailing'!''

The Faces - who formed in 1969 by members of Small Faces after lead singer/guitarist Steve Marriott left that group to form Humble Pie - haven't performed together with Rod since 2015, when they played a charity bash at Hurtwood Polo Club in Cranleigh in Surrey, England.

Meanwhile, the 'Maggie May' hitmaker is also collaborating with one of the other acts performing at the festival and, although Giddings is keeping tight-lipped on who it is, there have been whispers that indie rockers Catfish & The Bottlemen are the lucky band.

Giddings teased: ''One of the groups on the bill are recording a song with Rod Stewart, but I'm not going to tell you who that is because that would be letting the cat out of the bag.

''The idea that they would be working with him is really interesting.''

And Giddings also says there will more than likely be a duet on the night with another female artist.

He added: ''There's a girl on the bill that I am trying to get him to duet with too.''

Giddings said Rod performing at the festival has been a lifelong ambition of the musician.

He said: ''I bumped into Rod at a charity do and I said: ''Why've you never played the Isle of Wight Festival? And he said: 'Well no-one's ever asked me. I said: 'They have now' and that was it.''