Sir Rod Stewart's son has insisted ''the truth will prevail'' after he and the legendary singer were charged with simple battery.

The 74-year-old singer and his 39-year-old offspring, Sean Stewart, allegedly got into a row with a security guard at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida, on New Year's Eve (31.12.19) when they reportedly tried to gain entry to a private event in the children's area of the hotel, with staff member Jessie Dixon alleging the 'Maggie May' hitmaker had ''threw a punch'' at him.

However, Sean has blamed the ''very aggressive'' security guard for the altercation.

He added to the Sunday Mirror newspaper: ''My dad always taught me to stick up for my family and my loved ones. That's what I did and the truth will prevail.''

In a police report, Jessie alleged Rod and his family were ''loud, caused a scene and refused to follow instructions to leave''.

He claimed he was then ''shoved backwards'' by Sean, who had been ''nose-to-nose'' with him before being ''punched in the left ribcage'' by Rod.

A friend of the security guard claimed he had been left ''quite shaken'' by the alleged incident.

The pal said: ''Jessie had given up his New Year's Eve to earn extra money but has been left quite shaken by what happened.

''Rod and Sean took exception to not being allowed into the party. It turned ugly when Jessie refused them entry.

''Though there was no drink around the kids' party it was clear to him Rod's group had consumed quite a bit.

''He was shocked and angry at how quickly events turned, which why he wanted to have charges pressed.

''He's calming down but is still disturbed by how things became so heated when there were children around.''

Rod and his son were questioned by police and told how their family had ''approached the check-in table and attempted to have children in their group gain access.''

After being refused admission, the 'Tonight's the Night' singer accused the security guard of becoming ''argumentative'', causing the group to become ''agitated''.

Police claimed Rod ''apologised for his behaviour'' and witness statements and video footage are said to suggest Rod ''did not intentionally strike Dixon against his will''.

Both the former Faces singer and his son will appear in court on February 5.