Sir Rod Stewart used to join Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) marches to bed women.

The 74-year-old star - who has been married three times - has admitted his focus for attending the protests, which occurred in the late 1950s and early 1960s from Aldermaston, Berkshire, to London's Trafalgar Square to demand unilateral nuclear disarmament by the UK, was so he could get jiggy with it rather than try to stop war.

He said: ''We used to all go on the CND marches. I used to do it to get sh***ed. I didn't care about the war actually.''

But the 'Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?' hitmaker - who is currently married to model Penny Lancaster - admits he stank while he was on the marches because he hadn't changed his underwear for days.

He said: ''It was just rebellion, that's all it was.

''You had to be smelly, though. You had to wear corduroy trousers for months and it really smelled.

''Don't change your underpants. It was disgusting.''

While he didn't mind smelling, Rod admitted he and his pals were desperate for their bouffant haircuts to stay in place, so they would always hold on tight to their tresses on the London Underground to ensure none of their locks fell out of place.

Speaking on BBC Two's 'Reel Stories', he added: ''On the Tube, all us were going down there holding on our bouffant haircuts because when you go down the escalator the train comes in and there's an awful wind that comes up.

''So [there would be] six or seven of us all going down holding our hair. Even then I used to have it back-combed.''