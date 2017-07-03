Lady Penny Lancaster-Stewart says there wasn't a ''dry eye'' when she renewed her wedding vows with husband Sir Rod Stewart.

The 72-year-old singer and the blonde beauty reaffirmed their commitment to each other during an intimate ceremony in the grounds of their 18th-century home in Essex, South East England, and both she and the 'Maggie May' hitmaker were overcome with emotion.

Speaking to the latest issue of HELLO! Magazine, the 46-year-old TV personality said: ''It was a given I was going to cry - everyone expects it of me.

''And then Rod got a tear, everybody did. It was like a domino effect.''

Rod says he is ''proud'' that he wept his way through the intimate service.

He added: ''I did become tearful and I'm proud of it.''

The couple said it felt ''more special'' than their wedding 10 years ago in the Italian fishing village of Portofino.

The 'Loose Women' panellist said: ''We wanted to say 'I do' again. Being able to reflect on those 10 years and say those words to one another and still know we mean them is important.

''This felt more special. You get married with the hope that you'll be together. When we renewed our vows, we said them not with just hope but with reassurance.

''Along with hope, there is also faith, love and bringing all the family together.''

The pair were joined by their sons Alastair, 11, Aiden, six, and Rod's grown-up children Kimberly, 37 - who was joined by her five-year-old daughter Delilah - Renee, 25, Sean, 36, and Liam, 22.

However, his 30-year-old daughter Ruby was unable to make it due to a performance commitment with her band The Sisterhood, his adoptive daughter Sarah Streeter was also absent.

Being there together made the family feel ''stronger'' than ever before.

Penny said: ''I've watched the children go through all of their stages, from being teenagers through to having careers, and our relationship has grown stronger and stronger. So to have them there, it's like it was meant to be.

''It's not just Rod and I, we're all here together and we're stronger than ever.''

There were around 100 guests in attendance at the special do, including Rod's former Faces bandmates Ronnie Wood, who was joined by his wife Sally, and drummer Kenney Jones and his spouse Jayne.