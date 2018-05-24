Robbie McIntosh - British guitarist to legends of the music business - has signed his first record deal as a solo artist at the age of 60.

The British rocker has played in bands for music heavyweights including Sir Paul McCartney, The Pretenders and Sir Tom Jones, but now, at the age of 60, he's put pen to paper on a deal with Universal Music to release his debut solo album 'Thanks Chet' in June this year.

Robbie's LP will be inspired by his tours with former Beatles legend Paul, where he performed a self-composed tribute to the late legend Chet Atkins, whom his album is named in memory of.

In a statement, Robbie explained: ''It is such a thrill to be signing a deal with Universal and releasing my own record and to know you can achieve anything in your life. More frequently we see older people with talent on TV shows and even more regularly those that dare to finally try to step out from behind the star, and I'm here to say you can still do it. Don't give up on your dreams.''

The guitarist - who has also played on tracks for Tears For Fears, Cher and Talk Talk - celebrates the genius of fellow guitar hero Chet on his album, which is a tribute to the sound that revolutionised rock 'n' roll.

Speaking about Chet, Robbie added: ''He was the first guitar hero of modern music. Chet played finger picking style but with incredible precision and because he was also a great drummer and bassist his guitar was like a band on its own - a real six string orchestra.''

Robbie's instrumental album features covers of classics including The Kinks' 'You Really Got Me', The Bee Gees' 'Stayin' Alive', and Kylie Minogue's 'I Can't Get You Out of My Head'.

It also includes an original piece by Robbie entitled 'Thanks Chet', which is the instrumental interlude that he brought to Paul McCartney's 1993 world tour.

He said: ''There was one moment in the tour when the set had to change and Paul suggested I go out and play a little instrumental piece for a couple of minutes and I had this tune. It's really a little nod to Chet who was the first guitarist I heard that made me go: 'That's what I want to do!'''

Robbie McIntosh's debut solo album 'Thanks Chet' is out on June 8.

The 'Thanks Chet' track listing is as follows:

1. 'Country Gent'

2. 'Don't Get Me Wrong'

3. 'Quick Step'

4. 'Blue Eyes'

5. 'Stayin' Alive'

6. 'I'll Cry Instead'

7. 'The Ugly Duckling'

8. 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head'

9. 'I Can't Make You Love Me'

10. 'Whoops!'

11. 'You Really Got Me'

12. 'Thanks Chet'