Rob Liefeld has compared 'Deadpool 2' to 'Aliens'.

The 50-year-old comic book creator - who created the Cable character who is to be seen in the highly anticipated sequel played by Josh Brolin - was petrified when the casting of his iconic antihero was to be announced and said the sequel has ''loads more action''.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Liefeld said: ''Casting Cable was the most important thing this movie had to do. I lived and died by whatever name leaked that day. I had ulcer upon ulcer upon ulcer. When Josh was announced, my wife will tell you, I jumped 12 feet in the air, maybe higher. 'Deadpool' was 'Alien'. It's brilliant. It completely works. It's a masterpiece. 'Deadpool 2' is 'Aliens'.

''It's when James Cameron came in and said, 'OK you want me to do this? We're going to make it bigger, put in loads more action.'''

On Wednesday (07.02.18), Ryan Reynolds dropped a new trailer the upcoming sequel.

The 41-year-old actor is set to reprise his role as Deadpool aka Wade Wilson in the upcoming action-packed movie and now he has dropped the new trailer.

It starts with villain Cable giving a voiceover narration saying: ''I was born into war, right into it. People think they understand pain but they have no concept on. What was the most pain you ever felt? Maybe the kind that leaves you more machine than man.''

The trailer then stops and Deadpool's voiceover can be heard asking why the visual effects for Cable's metal arm hasn't been completed yet.

He also pokes fun at 'Justice League' after the shoddy removal of Henry Cavill's moustache in the DC Extended Universe movie.

Deadpool says: ''It's a metal arm, it's not like we are trying to remove a moustache.''

The proper trailer then begins with Cable's metal arm and sees the villain beating and fighting a number of soldiers.

Clips of the titular character fighting a number of adversaries as well as newcomer Zazie Beetz making her debut as Domino.

Brianna Hildebrand is back as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and appears she has controlled her powers and will be using them in full force in the upcoming sequel.

The trailer finishes with Cable saying to Deadpool and Blind Al (Leslie Uggams): ''Your time is up, you dumb f**k.''

Deadpool then looks to the camera and says: ''Well, that's just lazy writing.''

The film is slated for release on May 18.