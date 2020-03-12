'Riverdale' has closed down production due to the coronavirus.

The drama series - which stars the likes of Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, and Madelaine Petsch - has halted work on its fourth season in Vancouver, Canada, after an unnamed ''team member'' came into contact with someone suffering from the wide-spreading virus.

A statement from Warner Bros. Television read: ''We have been made aware that a team member from 'Riverdale', which is produced in Vancouver, was recently in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

''The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation.''

''We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member. The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority.

''Out of an abundance of caution, production on 'Riverdale' is currently suspended.''

'Riverdale' isn't the only show to have halted production due to the virus, as bosses on 'Survivor' recently announced filming on the new series has been pushed back by two months.

CBS bosses said in a statement: ''Due to concerns and uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 globally, CBS and the producers of Survivor have taken the precautionary measure to delay production on the 41st season, which was set to begin filming later this month in Fiji.

''Pending worldwide events, the plan is to return to production on May 19th. The health and safety of the castaways and production members is our top priority.''

A number of talk shows, including 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Good Morning America', 'Today', 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', 'Late Night With Seth Meyers', and 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert', will be filming without a live studio audience.