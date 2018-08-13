'Riverdale' dominated the 2018 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (12.08.18).

The American TV drama series - which stars the likes of Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes - won nine awards in total, including Choice Drama TV Show, Choice Drama TV Actor for Cole Sprouse and Choice Drama TV Actress for Lili.

Mark Consuelos was also named the Choice TV Villain, while Vanessa Morgan won the Choice Breakout TV Star accolade.

Elsewhere, 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' was handed the Choice Reality TV Show gong and 'The Big Bang Theory' won the Choice Comedy TV Show award.

Meanwhile, in the movies section, Disney, Marvel and Pixar all enjoyed success at the awards bash, which was hosted by Nick Cannon and Lele Pons and featured performances from the likes of Lauv, Khalid, and Meghan Trainor.

Marvel's star-studded 'Avengers: Infinity War' was named the Choice Action Movie, with Robert Downey Jr. - who plays the role of Iron Man - winning the Choice Action Movie Actor prize and Scarlett Johansson - who stars as Black Widow - claiming the Choice Action Movie Actress gong.

Other Marvel successes included the acclaimed 'Black Panther' being named Choice Sci-Fi Movie, and Chris Hemsworth and Letitia Wright winning Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor and Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress prizes, respectively.

The Michael Gracey-directed drama 'The Greatest Showman' also enjoyed a triumphant night, with Zac Efron being named the Choice Drama Movie Actor and his co-star Zendaya winning the Choice Drama Movie Actress award.

In the music section, Camila Cabello won three accolades, including Choice Female Artist, Choice Song: Female Artist for 'Havana' and Choice Summer Female Artist.

British stars Louis Tomlinson and Ed Sheeran also enjoyed some success, with Louis winning the Choice Male Artist accolade and Ed being named the Choice Song: Male Artist for his hit 'Perfect'.

Selected 2018 Teen Choice Award winners:

Choice Action Movie

''Avengers: Infinity War''

Choice Action Movie Actor

Robert Downey Jr. - ''Avengers: Infinity War''

Choice Action Movie Actress

Scarlett Johansson - ''Avengers: Infinity War''

Choice Sci-Fi Movie

''Black Panther''

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor

Chris Hemsworth - ''Thor: Ragnarok''

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress

Letitia Wright - ''Black Panther''

Choice Fantasy Movie

''Coco''

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor

Anthony Gonzalez - ''Coco''

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress

Carrie Fisher - ''Star Wars: The Last Jedi''

Choice Drama Movie

''The Greatest Showman''

Choice Drama Movie Actor

Zac Efron - ''The Greatest Showman''

Choice Drama Movie Actress

Zendaya - ''The Greatest Showman''

Choice Comedy Movie

''Love, Simon''

Choice Comedy Movie Actor

Dwayne Johnson - ''Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle''

Choice Comedy Movie Actress

Anna Kendrick - ''Pitch Perfect 3''

Choice Summer Movie

''Incredibles 2''

Choice Summer Movie Actor

Chris Pratt - ''Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom''

Choice Summer Movie Actress

Bryce Dallas Howard - ''Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom''

Choice Movie Villain

Michael B. Jordan - ''Black Panther''

Choice Breakout Movie Star

Nick Robinson - ''Love, Simon''

Choice MovieShip

Zac Efron and Zendaya - ''The Greatest Showman''

TV:

Choice Drama TV Show

''Riverdale''

Choice Drama TV Actor

Cole Sprouse - ''Riverdale''

Choice Drama TV Actress

Lili Reinhart - ''Riverdale''

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

''Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments''

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

Matthew Daddario - ''Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments''

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

Millie Bobby Brown - ''Stranger Things''

Choice Action TV Show

''The Flash''

Choice Action TV Actor

Grant Gustin - ''The Flash''

Choice Action TV Actress

Melissa Benoist - ''Supergirl''

Choice Comedy TV Show

''The Big Bang Theory''

Choice Comedy TV Actor

Jaime Camil - ''Jane the Virgin''

Choice Comedy TV Actress

Gina Rodriguez - ''Jane the Virgin''

Choice Animated TV Show

''Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir''

Choice Reality TV Show

''Keeping Up with the Kardashians''

Choice Throwback TV Show

''Friends''

Choice TV Personality

Chrissy Teigen - ''Lip Sync Battle''

Choice Summer TV Show

''So You Think You Can Dance''

Choice Summer TV Star

Olivia Holt - ''Marvel's Cloak & Dagger''

Choice TV Villain

Mark Consuelos - ''Riverdale''

Choice Breakout TV Show

''On My Block''

Choice Breakout TV Star

Vanessa Morgan - ''Riverdale''

Choice TVShip

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart - ''Riverdale''

Music:

Choice Male Artist

Louis Tomlinson

Choice Female Artist

Camila Cabello

Choice Music Group

5 Seconds of Summer

Choice Country Artist

Carrie Underwood

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist

The Chainsmokers

Choice Latin Artist

CNCO

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Choice Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Choice Song: Female Artist

Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) - ''Havana''

Choice Song: Male Artist

Ed Sheeran - ''Perfect''

Choice Song: Group

5 Seconds of Summer - ''Youngblood''

Choice Collaboration

Zac Efron & Zendaya - ''Rewrite the Stars'' (''The Greatest Showman'' soundtrack)

Choice Summer Song

''Back To You'' - Selena Gomez

Choice Summer Female Artist

Camila Cabello

Choice Summer Male Artist

Shawn Mendes

Choice Summer Group

5 Seconds of Summer

Choice Summer Tour

Harry Styles - Live on Tour

Choice Pop Song

''In My Blood'' - Shawn Mendes

Choice Country Song

''Meant to Be'' - Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line)

Choice Electronic/Dance Song

''All Night'' - Steve Aoki & Lauren Jauregui

Choice Latin Song

''Familiar'' - Liam Payne & J Balvin

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song

''Love Lies'' - Khalid & Normani

Choice Rock/Alternative Song

''Whatever It Takes'' - Imagine Dragons

Choice Breakout Artist

Khalid

Choice Next Big Thing

Jackson Wang

Digital:

Choice Twit

Anna Kendrick

Choice Instagrammer

Selena Gomez

Choice Snapchatter

Ariana Grande

Choice YouTuber

Liza Koshy

Choice Muser

Mackenzie Ziegler

Other:

Choice Male Athlete

LeBron James

Choice Female Athlete

Serena Williams

Choice Liplock

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart - ''Riverdale''

Choice Hissy Fit

Madelaine Petsch - ''Riverdale''

Choice Scene Stealer

Vanessa Morgan - ''Riverdale''

Choice Style Icon

Harry Styles

Choice Female Hottie

Lauren Jauregui

Choice Male Hottie

Cole Sprouse

Choice Videogame

Fortnite

Choice Dancer

Maddie Ziegler

Choice Model

Gigi Hadid

Choice International Artist

BTS

Choice Fandom

#BTSArmy