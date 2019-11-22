MTV Push: Ones To Watch 2020 nominee Celeste has revealed last year's winner Lewis Capaldi is a fan of her music.

The soul singer - who has supported the likes of Neneh Cherry and Janelle Monae - has been shortlisted for the same rising star accolade that the 'Grace' hitmaker won this year, and she has revealed they are both fans of one another's work.

Speaking to Marco Gandolfi for Music-News.com, Celeste said: ''I am a fan of Lewis Capaldi and I think we write with some of the same writers and stuff.''

Asked if they plan to collaborate, Celeste said: ''I don't know. ''But I heard that he's listened to my songs - so that's cool.''

Celeste is among 10 artists who have been shortlisted for the prize, including 'Loner' hitmaker Yungblud, singer/songwriter JC Stewart, rappers Aitch and Deno, and alternative pop band Easy Life.

Plus Joel Corry - whose single 'Sorry' featured on 'Love Island' this year - singer/songwriter Joy Crookes, Lily Moore, the daughter of late guitar legend Gary Moore, and indie rockers Sea Girls.

The up-and-coming star says it's a ''huge honour'' to be recognised by MTV, and revealed how she was inspired by her idols Lauryn Hill and Jay-Z's MTV Unplugged performances in 2001.

She said: ''Unfortunately I was slightly too young to have witnessed Nirvana's 1994 MTV Unplugged, but luckily I can still remember the first time I heard and saw Lauryn Hill and Jay-Z and how in awe I was of those artists at the time, I remember kneeling at the television, sitting right in front of it so I couldn't miss a moment, sooner rather than later my mum told me I shouldn't sit so close to the television otherwise I'd get square eyes, so I had to take a tiny step back but it didn't stop me from absorbing and listening to the artists I loved whenever I had the chance.

''So to be recognised by a platform that had such a part to play in some of these artists most iconic moments is a huge honour.''

On winning this year, Lewis said: ''2019 has been absolutely crazy for me, since being named MTV Push's One to Watch 2019 - it was an unreal start.

''Thank you so much MTV for the support.

''I'm buzzing to see who is nominated this year - good luck to all involved.''

The likes of Mabel, AJ Tracey, Anne-Marie, Krept & Konan and more have previously been crowned MTV Push's One to Watch.