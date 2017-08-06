Rihanna feels ''shy'' watching herself on screen.

The 29-year-old beauty was very proud to star in 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' and, unusually for her, she enjoyed seeing her turn as alien burlesque dancer Bubble.

She said: ''I mean, when Luc Besson calls, you just go. You just show up.

''I couldn't be more thrilled to be part of the cast with Cara [Delevingne] and Dane [DeHaan]. The movie is so exciting, it's so beautiful - and I usually get shy about seeing myself on TV or hearing my voice but he did such a spectacular job. I was blown away.''

The 'We Found Love' singer ''identified'' a lot with her character.

She explained: ''Luc told me that bubble is an artist and she's very sensitive. So I kind of identified with her.

''She's a shape-shifter and I like to think of myself as a shape-shifter when it comes to my fashion, my music, and my visuals, so it was an exciting part. I fell in love with her.''

Though she had a great time working on the film, Rihanna admits it was ''intimidating'' when she first went onto the set.

She told OK! magazine: ''It was definitely intimidating, like walking into a whole world you don't really understand.

''You can't really see what Luc has in mind but you have to just trust him, and he is such an excellent director.

''He was so patient with me, knowing that I'm new to this, and he really dug in there to get what he needed out of me. I enjoyed it and I learnt a lot.''