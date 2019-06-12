Justin Roiland wants to make a 'Rick and Morty' film.

The 39-year-old animator - who co-created and produced the Adult Swim cartoon with 'Community' creator Dan Harmon as well as voicing the show's titular characters- teased that he would ''love'' to make a feature-length version of the hit cartoon.

During a Reddit AMA session, one fan asked: ''Will we get a feature length Rick and Morty film ever? A rated R film that's totally bananas? (sic)''

Roiland replied: ''I would love to do that, yeah. Hmm. Hmm.''

The adult cartoon follows the misadventures of cynical mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his anxious grandson Morty Smith who often embark on crazy interdimensional adventures and although Roiland wouldn't give away any details about a potential movie, he did answer some other burning fan questions.

One viewer referenced the character Snowball, a dog that becomes sentient after wearing an IQ-enhancing helmet, from the first season episode 'Lawnmower Dog' asking if he might return, she said: ''I would love to see Snowball again! (sic)''

Roiland replied: ''It's always just a matter of doing it for the right reason. (sic)''

The fourth series of the hit show will premiere on Channel 4 in the UK after Cartoon Network renewed the show for another 70 episodes and Roiland previously explained that being ''locked in'' to a network has given the duo far more freedom in the writer's room.

He explained: ''We're super excited that, for the first time ever, we're locked in, we know what the future is, we have job security.

''Harmon is in great spirits, we have a great writer's room. We want the episodes to stay good, but we do also want to try to turn them around a little quicker now that we have this big order, I think it gives us the ability to be faster.''