Richard E. Grant collects Pelham Puppets.

The 63-year-old actor has a fondness for the simple wooden marionette puppets - which were created by Bob Pelham first sold in 1947 - because he received them as regular gifts as a child and he now ''rescues'' the vintage toys ''like orphans'' from various antique fairs, car boot sales and second-hand shops.

In an interview with ES Magazine, he said: ''[I collect] Pelham Puppets. Got two of them for every birthday and Christmas through my childhood and now rescue them like orphans at antique fairs, car boot sales and junk shops. ''

Although Richard scours shops and sales for puppets to add to his collection, he revealed that his favourite stores are slightly more highbrow, and he likes to shop in Soho department store Liberty London and bespoke tailor Richard James on Savile Row for his clothes.

The English thespian - who has just received his first Oscar nomination for his performance in 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' - said: ''Liberty - unique inimitable and sells my Jack perfume brand. Richard James in Savile Row for sartorial style distilled. Waitrose for Poilane bread and Burford brown eggs. ''

The 'Withnail and I' star went on to explain that although he can't enjoy booze due to an alcohol intolerance, he does have a favourite pub and also shared his choice of hotel is Claridge's as he's a fan of the 1930s style decor which features a modern twist.

The 'Star Wars: Episode IX' actor explained: ''[I love] Claridge's, it's like stepping back into the 1930's art deco with 21st-century amenities. Impeccable service and delicious food.

''I'm allergic to alcohol so I never go into any pubs, but I love the Churchill Arms in Notting Hill for its extravagant year-round window box displays.''