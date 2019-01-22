Richard E Grant took to social media on Tuesday (22.01.19) to share his joy over his Oscar nod for Best Supporting Actor.
Richard E. Grant is ''overwhelmed'' with his Oscar nomination.
The 63-year-old actor took to his Twitter account on Tuesday (22.01.19) to share his joy over Best Supporting Actor nod for his performance as Jack Hock in the crime drama 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' at this year's Academy Awards and shot a video in front of the first bedsit he ever lived at in London to express his sheer joy to be put recognised for his work.
Speaking in the video, he said: ''I'm absolutely overwhelmed, 36 years ago I rented this bedsit here which was one room in Notting Hill Gate which was 30 pounds a week about 50 dollars and I cannot believe that 36 years later I'm standing here as nearly a 62-year-old man having an Oscar nomination. ''
The 'Logan' star went on to thank the Academy, along with his co-star Melissa McCarthy and the film's director Marielle Heller for their help in allowing him to give the best performance he could on screen.
In the video's caption, he wrote: ''Am levitating at this astonishing news. Thank you to @TheAcademy for this nomination in such incredible company.
''I'm indebted to so many people but most of all @melissamccarthy & Marielle Heller @cyefm @SearchlightUK (sic)''
The 'Withnail and I' actor also thanked the movie's casting director Jennifer Euston, who had originally cast him in HBO drama series 'Girls'.
He wrote: ''An unsung heroine of @cyefm the casting director @jeneuston who cast me first in @girlsHBO and then #CanYouEverForgiveMe thank you thank you thank you. (sic)''
If he is to take home the prestigious golden statuette, Grant has to beat Sam Rockwell, up for his role as George W. Bush in the Dick Cheney biopic 'Vice', Adam Driver for playing Flip Zimmerman in 'BlacKkKlansman', Sam Elliott for his role as Bobby in 'A Star Is Born' and Mahershala Ali for playing Don Shirley in 'Green Book'.
