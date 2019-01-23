Richard E. Grant ''burst into tears'' when he found out he had been nominated for an Oscar for the first time in his career.

The 63-year-old actor admitted it was ''surreal'' moment when he learned he had made the Best Supporting Actor shortlist for his performance as Jack Hock in the forgery drama 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' whilst sat with his grown-up daughter Olivia, and they both got overwhelmed with emotion when they heard the news.

Speaking on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, he said: ''It feels completely surreal; I was sitting with my daughter in a restaurant in Notting Hill Gate just round the corner from where this happened. It was where I lived in this bedsit in 1982 when I first came to England and it was when I got the news, she was watching this live feed on her phone and we had earpieces in, we both just burst into tears and people around us thought we had some terrible news. ''

The 'Logan' star took to his Twitter account to share his joy shortly after receiving the news on Tuesday (22.01.19) and shared a video shot in front of the first bedsit he ever lived at in London to express his sheer joy to be put recognised for his work.

Speaking in the video, he said: ''I'm absolutely overwhelmed, 36 years ago I rented this bedsit here which was one room in Notting Hill Gate which was 30 pounds a week about 50 dollars and I cannot believe that 36 years later I'm standing here as nearly a 62-year-old man having an Oscar nomination. ''

The 'Withnail and I' actor went on to thank the Academy, along with his co-star Melissa McCarthy and the film's director Marielle Heller for their help in allowing him to give the best performance he could on screen.