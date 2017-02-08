Rapper Rich Homie Quan has reached a settlement in his lawsuit over a nightclub scuffle in Florida in 2015.
The MC, real name Dequantes Lamar, and his entourage allegedly clashed with Christian Cajigas outside the LIV club in Miami Beach in 2015, reportedly leaving the bouncer with a broken nose, a bloodied lip and several chipped teeth.
He filed a police report following the incident and Lamar subsequently denied the allegations. However, Cajigas launched a lawsuit seeking unspecified damages and the rapper has now settled the suit for $60,000 (£48,000).
"That's one expensive punch and hopefully it'll send a message - to not just celebrities, but regular people - you can't go around punching people," Cajigas attorneys, Eric and Josh Hertz, tell TMZ.
However, Lamar's attorney, Ricardo Corona, remains confident the 27-year-old would have won the case and insists the settlement was business decision.
