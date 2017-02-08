The MC, real name Dequantes Lamar, and his entourage allegedly clashed with Christian Cajigas outside the LIV club in Miami Beach in 2015, reportedly leaving the bouncer with a broken nose, a bloodied lip and several chipped teeth.

He filed a police report following the incident and Lamar subsequently denied the allegations. However, Cajigas launched a lawsuit seeking unspecified damages and the rapper has now settled the suit for $60,000 (£48,000).

"That's one expensive punch and hopefully it'll send a message - to not just celebrities, but regular people - you can't go around punching people," Cajigas attorneys, Eric and Josh Hertz, tell TMZ.

However, Lamar's attorney, Ricardo Corona, remains confident the 27-year-old would have won the case and insists the settlement was business decision.