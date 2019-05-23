The Thomas Burberry Monogram collection will be ''the beginning of a new era''.

Burberry's chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci has opened up about the new Thomas Burberry Monogram collection - which stars Gigi Hadid in the campaign - and revealed that he designed the new range to ''represent'' the new era.

He told US Vogue: ''There's nothing in the world more powerful than a good story. In the archives, I saw the old drawings and graphics of Thomas Burberry's time. He did his initials, and I thought, 'That's interesting. Why not develop something that represents the beginning of this new era?' When I arrived I found the story of Thomas Burberry very attractive. That it's not only a trench and a check. That there was a human behind them. With time, I want to open more the archive and show the history because the history of Thomas Burberry is quite interesting.''

The much-anticipated line was inspired by 20th-century logo interlocking TB initials, which were created by Burberry himself, and Riccardo wanted to make sure the new collection stayed true to the ''daring'' founder.

He added: ''He was quite daring, he took risks. Where we're going with modernity, with the computerised life we live, and our obsessions with computers and phones, humanising the house is very important to me.''

The campaign's shoot was photographed by Nick Knight and designed by Riccardo Tisci in collaboration with British artist Peter Saville, and comes after Gigi made her first runway appearance for the brand at their fall 2019 show in February.

Gigi said in a statement: ''I have always loved and respected Riccardo's work, and I feel so honoured and grateful that he trusted me with this project.

''My first Burberry show was my first time working with Riccardo, and the timing just felt perfect. It gave us our first opportunity to really get to know each other. The second I heard the creatives for this shoot, I understood how I wanted to bring that to life and show different sides of myself through each character.''