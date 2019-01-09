Riccardo Tisci, who took over as Burberry's creative director last year, wants to modernise the fashion house while still maintaining it's British heritage.
Riccardo Tisci has hailed a ''new dawn'' for Burberry.
The 44-year-old designer took over the fashion house from Christopher Bailey last year and thinks it's a ''new story'' for both him and the brand because although he wants to ''sustain the Burberry heritage'', he determined to modernise the label.
Speaking to Vogue magazine, he said:'' It's a new dawn, a new day, a new story both for me and for Burberry, I want to sustain the Burberry heritage, but I also want to go with the times, with modernity.''
The creative director wants consumers to have more of a choice when it comes to Burberry products and wants to expand the fashion house's reach to include more contemporary fashion.
He explained: ''I want people to come to Burberry and buy a beautiful trench, a beautiful car coat, a beautiful suit, a beautiful evening dress, beautiful trainers. Not just one product; I want to make it more open, more democratic.''
The Italian designer is known for his neo-gothic aesthetic and although Riccardo will maintain his personal style, he will also include lighter aspects more in keeping with the signature look of the prestigious British fashion house.
He said: ''I wanted people to think, 'Oh, he's back with that same darkness.' But, really, it's about starting again, that's what fashion should be: every age, every culture, every lifestyle.''
One of Riccardo's first collections is entitled 'Kingdom' and the eclectic line explores subcultures across the UK, the designer explained that he feels Britain is ''his place''.
He said: ''For me, Britishness is an attitude, a strength, a confidence and a freedom. The moment I put my feet here, I fell in love. I realised, this is my place.''
Avril Lavigne has unveiled a heartbreaking video for her second single of the year 'Tell Me It's Over' directed by Erica Silverman.
With her new EP 'Human' set to be released on January 18th 2019 via her own label, Dodie unveils a video for the track 'If I'm Being Honest'.
He dropped his number one fourth album 'Championships' back in November, and now he's arrived with a video for his song 'Intro' .
'Back 2 Hiphop' featuring Nas is the first track on The Black Eyed Peas' seventh studio album 'Masters of the Sun Vol. 1', released in October.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
On Friday, avant-garde group The Pere Ubu Moon Unit, which was founded back in 1975 in Cleveland by David Thomas, took to the stage of the Ramsgate...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.