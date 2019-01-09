Riccardo Tisci has hailed a ''new dawn'' for Burberry.

The 44-year-old designer took over the fashion house from Christopher Bailey last year and thinks it's a ''new story'' for both him and the brand because although he wants to ''sustain the Burberry heritage'', he determined to modernise the label.

Speaking to Vogue magazine, he said:'' It's a new dawn, a new day, a new story both for me and for Burberry, I want to sustain the Burberry heritage, but I also want to go with the times, with modernity.''

The creative director wants consumers to have more of a choice when it comes to Burberry products and wants to expand the fashion house's reach to include more contemporary fashion.

He explained: ''I want people to come to Burberry and buy a beautiful trench, a beautiful car coat, a beautiful suit, a beautiful evening dress, beautiful trainers. Not just one product; I want to make it more open, more democratic.''

The Italian designer is known for his neo-gothic aesthetic and although Riccardo will maintain his personal style, he will also include lighter aspects more in keeping with the signature look of the prestigious British fashion house.

He said: ''I wanted people to think, 'Oh, he's back with that same darkness.' But, really, it's about starting again, that's what fashion should be: every age, every culture, every lifestyle.''

One of Riccardo's first collections is entitled 'Kingdom' and the eclectic line explores subcultures across the UK, the designer explained that he feels Britain is ''his place''.

He said: ''For me, Britishness is an attitude, a strength, a confidence and a freedom. The moment I put my feet here, I fell in love. I realised, this is my place.''