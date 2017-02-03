Riccardo Tisci has left Givenchy.

The 42-year-old fashion designer has announced his departure from the French fashion house after being the creative director for the brand for 12 years on Thursday (02.02.17), and the creative mastermind has penned a heartfelt message about his time with the designer brand on social media.

Alongside a picture of a sunset landscape, which he shared on his Instagram account, he wrote: '' A giant heartfelt thank you to #givenchy, #lvmh, my incredible team, the magical atelier and everyone who made these 93 collections possible and all the other crazy adventures. Your love and support, in the day and in the night, will forever remain in my heart. #love #givenchy #forever (sic).''

And the entrepreneur - who boasts a large celebrity clientele including Beyoncé, Cate Blanchett, Julia Roberts and Ciara - is grateful for ''everyone'' who has been a part of his journey over the past decade.

Alongside an image of him as a child, he wrote: ''To EVERYONE involved in these past 12 beautiful years, to the friends, assistants, agents, the collaborators, the press who believed and the ones who didn't, the models who made my dreams come true, the photographers, editors and stylists who brought the clothes to life in the most breathtaking way every time and to so many more : I LOVE YOU AND I AM GRATEFUL FOR EVERY MINUTE, EVERY LAUGH, EVERY MOMENT. FOREVER AND ALWAYS. #love #grateful (sic).''

Whilst another upload read: ''THANK YOU TO THE WORLD AND EVERYONE WHO HAS WATCHED ME GROW, YOU MADE ME WHO I AM AND I LOVE YOU. SEE YOU VERY SOON! RT (sic).''

According to WWD.com a source has revealed Riccardo's exit was a mutual decision and he parted amicably.

However, it is also rumoured the mogul is due to join forces with Versace, although his next move has yet to be confirmed.