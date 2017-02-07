Riccardo Tisci has unveiled his new sneaker styles for Nike after leaving Givenchy.
The Italian designer, who ran the top fashion brand for 12 years, released the NikeLab Dunk Lux Chukka x RT on Monday (06Feb17). The sneakers go on sale on Friday (10Feb17) at Bergdorf Goodman’s in New York City.
“I think the Dunk has something that’s very special. It’s grounded in sport as well as in the street-style culture,” Tisci said. “For younger generations, it can fit as many different styles tribes as you can imagine. I think it’s one of the most iconic shoes that Nike has ever created.”
The new design will be available for purchase on Nike.com starting on 23 February (17).
The rapper has once again hit out at the new President.
Her world tour is announced following her Super Bowl LI performance.
The singer plays Mia Grey in the second part of the 'Fifty Shades' trilogy.
They couldn't have picked a better pair for this legendary song.