The Italian designer, who ran the top fashion brand for 12 years, released the NikeLab Dunk Lux Chukka x RT on Monday (06Feb17). The sneakers go on sale on Friday (10Feb17) at Bergdorf Goodman’s in New York City.

“I think the Dunk has something that’s very special. It’s grounded in sport as well as in the street-style culture,” Tisci said. “For younger generations, it can fit as many different styles tribes as you can imagine. I think it’s one of the most iconic shoes that Nike has ever created.”

The new design will be available for purchase on Nike.com starting on 23 February (17).