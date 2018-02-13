Ric Flair would love Ronda Rousey to have a match with his daughter Charlotte in the WWE.

The Hall of Famer - whose daughter is currently the Smackdown! Live Women's Champion - has admitted he is excited to see how the former UFC star does after making the leap over to sports entertainment, and he thinks the pair of them facing off would be a dream.

Speaking to TMZ, he said: ''I look forward to her, I've met her twice and she's very nice.

''She'll bring a lot of notoriety to the company. Hopefully she wrestles my daughter, that's what I want! The queen and Ronda!''

The 68-year-old WWE icon suggested that Ronda could bring the same crossover appeal that UFC heavyweight Brock Lesnar has done since his return to the company in 2013.

Flair added: ''She's really a nice person, which is what we look at for first.

''After being around for 45 years, you kinda look at the person for who they are, and she's really nice. Obviously she's intense, but she brings that cross demographic that Brock did.''

Ronda - who has also starred in a number of Hollywood movies, including 'Furious 7' and 'Entourage' - appeared at the conclusion of the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match last month, wearing an outfit that paid tribute to Rowdy Roddy Piper, the late WWE Hall of Famer.

The 31-year-old fighter donned Roddy's iconic leather jacket and T-shirt, before announcing her decision to join the WWE.

Ronda subsequently said: ''This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt.

''When I first met with Triple H, I told him, 'There are other things I can do with my time that'll make way more money, but I won't enjoy nearly as much.'''