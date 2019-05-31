Ric Flair thinks it's a ''miracle'' he's alive.

The wrestling legend has reassured fans he's ''feeling great'' after he underwent a pre-planned operation, which he has claimed cost around $1.8 million, two weeks ago at an Atlanta-area hospital for an undisclosed issue.

He said in a video on YouTube: ''First of all, thank you to my beautiful family to all my friends, to all the doctors, nurses, everybody that brought me back again.

''It's a miracle again. It's a $1.8 million tune-up on the Nature Boy. That's how much all this has cost. Thank God for insurance! Well almost all the insurance. A lot of cash out of our pockets. But that's OK because I lived and I'm living here to tell you the kiss-stealing, wheeling-dealing, limousine-riding, jet-flying son of a gun is not gonna change, slow down. I'm gonna move forward.''

Last week, Ric's wife Wendy Barlow had said the surgery had gone well and the 70-year-old star was resting in the ''recovery room'' waiting to be discharged.

She said: ''He is out of surgery and in the recovery room. Doctors said the procedure was a success! Thank you to everyone for all your prayers and support during this difficult time.''

Ric's hospitalisation comes as he's had several brushes with death in the past, including having been involved in a plane crash and being struck by lightning.

Most recently, Ric was placed in a medically induced coma for 11 days in 2017 when he was diagnosed with the early stages of kidney failure and congestive heart failure due to years of alcohol abuse, and he admitted afterwards that the health scare had completely changed his life.

He said: ''The airplane crash and the lightning didn't change anything but the health scare has changed my life not drastically but it changed my lifestyle eventually.

''Number one I lost 43lbs when I was in the hospital, I had to learn how to walk again - I could stand but I couldn't walk. I couldn't even open a bottle of Gatorade or a Diet Coke. I was so weak and obviously it left me with issues that I had to deal with daily.

''Also the fact that I can't drink anymore, which is really painful.''