Ric Flair's management have asked for ''prayers and positive energy'' for the former wrestler after he was hospitalised over the weekend.

The 68-year-old grappling legend was admitted to a medical facility a few days ago, and at the time his representative insisted he had gone in for ''routine monitoring'' and reassured fans there was ''no need to panic''.

However, Melinda Morris Zanoni of Legacy Talent and Entertainment, who represents Ric, has now revealed he is ''dealing with tough medical issues''.

She tweeted on Monday (14.08.17): ''Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?

''If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues.(sic)''

It hasn't been confirmed what is wrong with Rick, but Pro Wrestlnig Sheet claimed at the weekend his family had him admitted to an intensive care unit because of heart problems.

The former WWE star - who quit the ring in 2011 - previously revealed he had been deemed a ''medical miracle'' because doctors found no problems with his health during a routine medical four years after he retired.

He said on his podcast in 2015: ''I don't have any health issues. Everybody else has hips and knees. I had to go to Pittsburgh for a physical because they wanted me to do some in-ring stuff.

''I go there to see the heart specialist. They tested me for four hours.

''The doctors said 'there's something wrong with you, has to be,' and I said 'yeah, it's called an hour Broadway every night brother.' The guy looked at me and said that I was a medical miracle.''